Man indicted for smuggling meth in his shoes

Suspect attempted to evade arrest by fleeing on foot
MGN Online
(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics into the country by hiding them in his shoes.

Cesar Augusto Berlanga Jr. is charged with importing meth and one count of conspiracy for an incident that happened on July 9th.

According to court documents, Berlanga applied for admission as a pedestrian into the U.S. from Mexico at the Gateway to the Americas bridge.

During inspection, officers noticed that Berlanga’s shoes were larger than usual.

The charges allege that while being escorted, Berlanga ran towards the streets of Laredo; however, authorities were able to apprehend him after a brief foot chase.

An inspection of Berlanga’s shoes revealed two plastic bags containing 438 grams of meth.

Berlanga remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings.

