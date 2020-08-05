Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to marijuana smuggling attempt

Roberto Villarreal admitted that he stashed bundles of drugs at a ranch with intent to pick them up later
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man pleads guilty to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Roberto Villarreal, 48 admitted on March 15th that he drove to a ranch near Falcon Lake with intent to pick up 18 bundles of marijuana.

When he went to pick up the 403 pounds of drugs, he saw authorities and returned the drugs to the ranch with a plan to pick them up later.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle at which point he led authorities to the ranch where he had stashed the drugs.

Villarreal will remain in custody pending his sentencing which is set for December 1st.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of ten years and up to life in prison.

The DEA conducted the investigation wit h the assistance of Border Patrol, and the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

