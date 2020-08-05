Man pleads guilty to marijuana smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man pleads guilty to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Roberto Villarreal, 48 admitted on March 15th that he drove to a ranch near Falcon Lake with intent to pick up 18 bundles of marijuana.

When he went to pick up the 403 pounds of drugs, he saw authorities and returned the drugs to the ranch with a plan to pick them up later.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle at which point he led authorities to the ranch where he had stashed the drugs.

Villarreal will remain in custody pending his sentencing which is set for December 1st.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of ten years and up to life in prison.

The DEA conducted the investigation wit h the assistance of Border Patrol, and the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

