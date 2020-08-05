Advertisement

Mexican National indicted for weapons smuggling

Man indicted for smuggling weapons
Man indicted for smuggling weapons(MGN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican National is indicted for attempting to illegally export 92 gun magazines at a Laredo port of entry.

Sixty-eight-year-old Juan Jose Jimenez Guerra is charged with attempting to smuggle 92 firearm magazines into Mexico, 48 of which were 7.62 caliber designed for an AK-47 type rifle.

The incident happened on July 3rd when Jimenez Guerra was attempting to leave the U.S. at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge and authorities saw two firearm magazines fall from his pick-up truck.

Authorities searched his vehicle and found 100 magazines in the bed of his truck.

If convicted, Jimenez Guerra faces up to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man indicted for smuggling meth in his shoes

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle narcotics into the country by hiding them in his shoes.

Local

It’s always summer it never gets cold

Updated: 1 hour ago
We will continue to see more triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week and maybe even the month.

News

Local company donates food to Laredo College students

Updated: 5 hours ago
The company Electric Transmission Texas donated a thousand dollars to Laredo College to help with stocking their food pantry.

News

Black smoke from crematorium spurs questions on social media

Updated: 6 hours ago
Interim Laredo Fire Chief Ramiro Elizondo confirmed that the crematorium kept deceased COVID-19 victims in body bags during cremation, calling it a “definite wrongdoing on their behalf.”

Latest News

News

Newest death toll includes two nursing home residents

Updated: 6 hours ago
With three new COVID related deaths announced Tuesday, two of the three individuals who passed away resided at local nursing homes.

News

City council votes on “Defund the Wall” street mural

Updated: 8 hours ago
Last week, city council voted unanimously to support the No Border Wall Coalition’s street mural that reads “Defund the Wall,” a campaign that tells Washington leaders to instead fund the community’s future.

News

UISD and LISD share back to school plans

Updated: 8 hours ago
Laredo ISD and United ISD have both voted to move forward with starting the school year on August 24. However, each district has different plans to kick off the school year.

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is going virtual

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Alzheimer’s Association wants people in the community to still be a part of the walk without having anyone worry about social distancing guideline, so they are inviting everyone to participate anywhere by logging in through an interactive mobile app.

News

Sames awards four students with $1,500 scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sames decided to award four different graduates from the Laredo Independent School District, one from each high school.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 16 hours ago