Mexican National indicted for weapons smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican National is indicted for attempting to illegally export 92 gun magazines at a Laredo port of entry.

Sixty-eight-year-old Juan Jose Jimenez Guerra is charged with attempting to smuggle 92 firearm magazines into Mexico, 48 of which were 7.62 caliber designed for an AK-47 type rifle.

The incident happened on July 3rd when Jimenez Guerra was attempting to leave the U.S. at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge and authorities saw two firearm magazines fall from his pick-up truck.

Authorities searched his vehicle and found 100 magazines in the bed of his truck.

If convicted, Jimenez Guerra faces up to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

