Newest death toll includes two nursing home residents

With three new COVID related deaths announced Tuesday, two of the three individuals who passed away resided at local nursing homes.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Laredo’s health authority has updated the number of residents who have lost their lives.

One lived at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, bringing their total number of deaths associated with their facility up to 5.

The other victim was a resident of Regent Care. This latest death raised their number to 20.

Regent Care remains under quarantine while Laredo Nursing and Rehab does not.

