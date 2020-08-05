UISD and LISD share back to school plans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School boards across the state are making big decisions after Governor Greg Abbott said the districts should decide when to open.

Laredo ISD and United ISD held special board meetings to make the call for themselves.

Governor Abbott released a statement on Friday saying only local school boards, not local governments, have the power to decide how to open schools amid the pandemic.

Laredo ISD and United ISD have both voted to move forward with starting the school year on August 24. However, each district has different plans to kick off the school year.

Laredo ISD says the first 8 weeks will be a transitional time. The school district says from August 24 through October 16 only remote instruction will be offered.

The only exception is for students who do not have devices or internet access.

LISD says there is a plan to open a location, where they will offer a device or take-home schoolwork to those students.

“We are ready with our safety plan to include a lot of PPE, personal protective equipment, which has been purchased by our district,” said Oscar Perez.

On October 19, LISD schools are set to reopen for in-person instruction.

Parents that selected in-person will report to campus and parents that selected remote instruction will remain home.

Meanwhile, United ISD’s school board met Tuesday. They are also moving forward with considering the first 8 weeks as transitional time.

UISD says the first 4 weeks, being August 24 through September 18, will be remote only instruction but will provide in-campus schooling for students who do not have a device or internet access.

From September 21 through October 16, UISD will begin to slowly welcome back students who opted for in-person instruction.

“We would bring in, for example, a sixth grade group and then for week seven maybe bring in 4th and 3rd graders, and so on,” said Gloria Rendon. “Until we build up and tweak protocols.”

UISD says by October 19 those who picked in-person or at-home instruction should be set to continue the school year.

These plans could change due to the pandemic and if state guidelines change.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott said the state will continue to purchase and distribute PPE to schools at no cost to the districts.

