UISD Mobile Tech Unit helping parents register their child for school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking help parents register students who are new to the district with its new mobile tech unit.

The first day of school is right around the corner and UISD’s parent registration for new students is going on now until August 20th.

District officials are urging residents to register the child online at www.UISD.net.

For those who do not have internet access, a mobile tech unit will be heading to several community centers starting on Tuesday of next week.

The tech mobile unit will be August 11th at the Rio Bravo Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then it will head over to El Cenizo from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On August 12th, the unit will be at the Larga Vista Community Center off of Highway 359 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then it will head over to the Santa Terestia Community Center from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On the last and final day the unit will be at the La Presa Community Center on Mangana Hein Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then it will end at the Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The first day of school is set for August 24th.

UISD Mobile Unit to go out to community centers to assist parents (UISD)

