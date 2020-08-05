Advertisement

Walk to end Alzheimer’s is going virtual

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every year, hundreds of people gather to walk for a common cause, but this year with COVID-19, that will not be possible. Things are going to be done different for a local event.

Many things are going virtual this year: schools, meetings, jobs... and to add to that list, a local annual walk for a good cause is also being done virtually.

Laredo is having its 5th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

The Alzheimer’s Association wants people in the community to still be a part of the walk without having anyone worry about social distancing guideline, so they are inviting everyone to participate anywhere by logging in through an interactive mobile app.

In the previous years, people gather at TAMIU. Last year’s walk had 800 people attending and the gateway city alone raised $95,000, money that went to families, patients, and to fund for research for the disease.

The app that will be counting steps and following a virtual path. People can walk together in their small groups individually on their sidewalks, trails, or wherever they can.

Usually people walk holding a flower that they place on the promise garden. The 2020 chairperson for the event tells us about the meaning of these flowers.

“Each color represents something specific to the person living with alzheimer’s or to a caregiver,” said Patty Bruni. “For example, yellow represents a caregiver. During this promise garden ceremony, we’ll have someone representing the journey that they’re on during this disease.”

The garden will be at TAMIU and everyone is invited to drive by and see it.

For the first hundred dollars that a participant raises, they get a t-shirt, then after that more incentives.

The association made these adjustments to show the community that they can still be involved, even during these trying times.

They hope to see everyone wearing purple to show their support.

Six-hundred communities will gather for this walk and the association is encouraging everyone to sign up early at alz.Org/walk to show support for our 400,000 texans that have alzheimer’s.

