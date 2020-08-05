ZCISD discusses instruction options for special education students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Zapata County Independent School District is reaching out to parents of special education students regarding instruction options for the upcoming school year.

Earlier this week, Zapata County ISD announced its decision to postpone the return to in-class instruction until October 19th due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The district released a statement saying that while they hoped that they would be able to return to class, the current status of the coronavirus makes that impossible to do so at this time.

During this time, the district will continue to provide virtual instruction to its student.

The district says it relegalizes that for some special education students, virtual instruction might not prove as effective as face-to-face services.

As a result, the district will be reaching out to each of its parents as soon as possible to address a contingency plan through an agreement to amend.

The ARD committee will determine if your child has either lost skills or failed to make the expected amount of progress over the full period of school closures. If so, the committees will determine what compensatory services may be necessary to make up for any loss of skills or progress resulting form the need to close the schools due to COVID-19.

The district says the child’s case manager will be in contact with parents to address the modality of services.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.