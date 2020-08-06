Advertisement

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement foil drug smuggling attempt

Agents seize over 200 pounds of marijuana after short vehicle pursuit
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities foiled an alleged narcotics smuggling attempt in San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on August third when agents noticed two suspicious trucks traveling through a ranch just off of Highway 83.

With the help of DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife, agents were able to locate one of the vehicles after it had been abandoned.

Agents saw a truck matching the other vehicle and followed it into San Ygnacio. Eventually, the pursuit came to an end when the driver got out and fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Agents searched the truck and found 20 bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $186,680.

DEA confiscated the 233 pounds of marijuana and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

