Border Patrol find 23 undocumented immigrants inside stalled tractor trailer

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a tractor trailer that was stalled near the railroad tracks.

The incident happened on August 3rd when agents were assisting the Webb County Sheriff’s Office with a tractor trailer that was stuck on the railroad tracks near I-35 and mile marker 14.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 23 individuals who were allegedly being transported in the trailer.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and were believed to be in the country illegally.

They were taken into Border Patrol custody and the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested by the sheriff’s office.

