CBP officers seize two loads of hard narcotics

CBP officers find meth and cocaine hidden inside tractor trailers
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over eight-hundred thousand dollars of hard narcotics during two separate incidents.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 30th at the World Trade Bridge when officers encountered a 2000 freightliner tractor that was hauling a shipment of zinc sulfate from Mexico.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 20 packages of cocaine worth roughly $399,500.

Later that evening, officers searched another tractor trailer and discovered 22.27 pounds of meth.

Both seizures combined have an estimated street value of $844,829.

