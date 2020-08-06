CBP officers seize two loads of hard narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over eight-hundred thousand dollars of hard narcotics during two separate incidents.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 30th at the World Trade Bridge when officers encountered a 2000 freightliner tractor that was hauling a shipment of zinc sulfate from Mexico.

When officers searched the trailer, they found 20 packages of cocaine worth roughly $399,500.

Later that evening, officers searched another tractor trailer and discovered 22.27 pounds of meth.

Both seizures combined have an estimated street value of $844,829.

