Advertisement

City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll stands at 149
There are five new deaths as of Thursday morning bringing the total number of deaths in Florida to 28. <br />(MGN).
There are five new deaths as of Thursday morning bringing the total number of deaths in Florida to 28. <br />(MGN).(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five local residents have succumbed to the coronavirus, putting our death toll at 149.

On Thursday, city and county officials announced five more deaths in the Webb County area due to COVID-19.

According to the city, the 145th death was a man in his early 60s who passed away on Tuesday, August 4th.

The 146th death also passed away on Tuesday and was a woman in her late 50s.

Meanwhile, the 147th death was a man in his early 40s who passed away on Wednesday, August 5th.

The 148th death also passed away on Wednesday and was a woman in her early 80s and the 149th death was a man in his early 80s.

City and Webb County officials continue to express their condolences to those lives lost due to the coronavirus as well as those who are continuing to battle this invisible enemy.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Construction project to cause road closures on North Bartlett Avenue

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A utility construction project is expected to cause road closures in central Laredo.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement foil drug smuggling attempt

Updated: 1 hours ago
Border Patrol and law enforcement officers seize over 200 pounds of marijuana after a short vehicle pursuit.

Local

Man accused of stealing power tool from store

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a power tool from a local hardware store.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing groceries from grocery store

Updated: 3 hours ago
-A man is facing charges after allegedly going on a supermarket sweep of his own.

Local

LISD Police Department receives grant money for new equipment

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Laredo Independent School District’s Police Department received a hundred-thousand dollars of funds that will help purchase new equipment.

Local

CBP officers seize two loads of hard narcotics

Updated: 6 hours ago
Federal agents at the World Trade Bridge seized a massive load of drugs during two separate incidents.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: 8 hours ago
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

Border Patrol find 23 undocumented immigrants inside stalled tractor trailer

Updated: 9 hours ago
When agents searched the trailer, they found 23 individuals who were allegedly being transported in the trailer.

News

Zapata County reports 167 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Zapata County continues to see an increase in their positive cases.