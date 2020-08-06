City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five local residents have succumbed to the coronavirus, putting our death toll at 149.

On Thursday, city and county officials announced five more deaths in the Webb County area due to COVID-19.

According to the city, the 145th death was a man in his early 60s who passed away on Tuesday, August 4th.

The 146th death also passed away on Tuesday and was a woman in her late 50s.

Meanwhile, the 147th death was a man in his early 40s who passed away on Wednesday, August 5th.

The 148th death also passed away on Wednesday and was a woman in her early 80s and the 149th death was a man in his early 80s.

City and Webb County officials continue to express their condolences to those lives lost due to the coronavirus as well as those who are continuing to battle this invisible enemy.

