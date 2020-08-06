Construction project to cause road closures on North Bartlett Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A utility construction project is expected to cause road closures in central Laredo.

On Friday, August 7th city crews will be installing fiber optic cable along the 1400 block of North Bartlett Avenue and Corpus Christi Street.

Due to the project, the area will be closed to the traveling public from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.