Endless summer stretching on and on

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

On Thursday we’ll start out in the mid 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees, which isn’t too hot for Laredo standards.

As we head into Saturday and Sunday we will fluctuate between the high 90s and low 100s which will provide us with some relief but not by much.

And as we head into next week we are looking at 101 degrees starting Monday until Thursday.

Now we are at the beginning of August and we could start to see temperatures dropping just a bit.

Hopefully by September we’ll see more fall like temperatures.

