LISD Police Department receives grant money for new equipment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Independent School District’s Police Department received a hundred-thousand dollars of funds that will go a long way.

The National Crime Statistics Crime Statics Exchange Grant focuses on law enforcement agencies that currently do not report Incident Based Reporting data to their state Uniform Crime Reporting.

The LISD Police Department used the funds to purchase equipment and software including two high speed computers for the department’s division, 10 laptops and a new records management system.

Also, under the District’s Capital Improvement Plan the police department was awarded $135,000 to purchase three Chevrolet Tahoes.

These vehicles will help the officers patrol all assigned campuses on a daily basis.

