Advertisement

Local rehabilitation center receives $30,000 in grants

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center is putting this money from the AEP Foundation towards patient care to help them get back on their feet.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For over 50 years, one organization has been helping Laredoans get back on their feet and now they’re getting $30,000.

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center is receiving $30,000 from the AEP Foundation.

This money can help the center with many ongoing programs they run into.

According to Jackie Rodriguez, the executive director for the center, this money will mostly go toward patient care.

“Which currently it came in as a blessing, as you know, not only do we need it throughout the year but now the challenges with COVID-19, we are getting some of those patients that have recovered completely from COVID but now need the rehabilitation to get back to normal and to be able to get back into the workforce like they were before.”

If you need any help or want more information on how the center might be able to give you a hand, you can call 722-7553.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Construction project to cause road closures on North Bartlett Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
A utility construction project is expected to cause road closures in central Laredo.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

City and county confirm five deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Another five local residents have succumbed to the coronavirus, putting our death toll at 149.

Local

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement foil drug smuggling attempt

Updated: 6 hours ago
Border Patrol and law enforcement officers seize over 200 pounds of marijuana after a short vehicle pursuit.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing power tool from store

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a power tool from a local hardware store.

Local

Man accused of stealing groceries from grocery store

Updated: 7 hours ago
-A man is facing charges after allegedly going on a supermarket sweep of his own.

Local

LISD Police Department receives grant money for new equipment

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Laredo Independent School District’s Police Department received a hundred-thousand dollars of funds that will help purchase new equipment.

Local

CBP officers seize two loads of hard narcotics

Updated: 11 hours ago
Federal agents at the World Trade Bridge seized a massive load of drugs during two separate incidents.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: 12 hours ago
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

Border Patrol find 23 undocumented immigrants inside stalled tractor trailer

Updated: 14 hours ago
When agents searched the trailer, they found 23 individuals who were allegedly being transported in the trailer.