Local rehabilitation center receives $30,000 in grants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For over 50 years, one organization has been helping Laredoans get back on their feet and now they’re getting $30,000.

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center is receiving $30,000 from the AEP Foundation.

This money can help the center with many ongoing programs they run into.

According to Jackie Rodriguez, the executive director for the center, this money will mostly go toward patient care.

“Which currently it came in as a blessing, as you know, not only do we need it throughout the year but now the challenges with COVID-19, we are getting some of those patients that have recovered completely from COVID but now need the rehabilitation to get back to normal and to be able to get back into the workforce like they were before.”

If you need any help or want more information on how the center might be able to give you a hand, you can call 722-7553.

