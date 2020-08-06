Advertisement

Man accused of stealing groceries from grocery store

Employee stated that the customer loaded his grocery cart and left without paying
Joseph Harold Manley Golden, 58
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after allegedly going on a supermarket sweep of his own.

Laredo Police arrested 58-year-old Joseph Harold Manley Golden in the case.

The incident happened on June 16th when officers were called out to a grocery store at the 2300 block of Saunders for a theft report.

When officers arrived, the employee stated that a man walked into the store, and loaded up various items in his shopping cart which included, a bag of chicken, a pack of sausage, two packs of pork, two tubs of ground beef, brisket, eggs and five trays of dog food.

The man then allegedly walked out of the store with $138 worth of groceries.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify, Manley Golden as the suspect seen on surveillance video.

He was arrested and charged with theft.

