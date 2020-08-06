Man accused of stealing power tool from store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a power tool from a local hardware store.

Laredo Police arrested 40-year-old Alfonso Rodriguez III in the case.

The incident happened on August 5th when officers were called out to the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

Officers met with a store employee who stated that Rodriguez had entered the store, selected an electric tool worth about $139, and attempted to leave the store without paying.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with theft.

