Organ donations during COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Texas facility opens its door in the core of COVID-19 and is giving the gift of life.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance helps many families around Texas every year. Despite COVID-19, they continue to share their mission.

Recently, a local family consented to organ donation for their loved one at one Laredo hospital, but due to the ongoing pandemic and impact on ICU beds, this was at jeopardy, and that’s when TOSA stepped in.

In late February, the Center for Life in San Antonio opened its doors. The center oversees the recovery of organs, and now with the pandemic they are alleviating a strain on hospitals that need space for patients.

Back in late July, the Laredo patient was transferred to the center .

Since the center opened they have saved 116 lives.

TOSA services central and south Texas and works with more than 120 hospitals, but encourages people to register to donate since only a select few are able to go through the process.

In light of COVID-19 many have asked, ‘what about the organs of those who died from the virus?'

The organization says if a donor had COVID-19 and have recovered, there may be a potential for donation, but if the virus was active on the time of their passing, they cannot donate their organs.

Many on the waiting list are from diverse communities so they especially encourage those in multicultural communities to donate.

One donor can help up to 75 people, that’s why its so important to be part of this unique gift.

You can register to be a donor at TOSA1.org.

