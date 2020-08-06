School district rolls out mental health program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD rolls out their mental health program.

According to a district official, more than 70 counselors will be on hand.

Twelve of those are currently training school officials like security guards to coaches.

The program was established before the pandemic, however in light of it counselors are available to help students who may need guidance.

“Our counselors are on top of any situation that may arise with our kids,” said Maggie Martinez. “They are in constant communication with our students through an online platform so they are always checking with the students. We are constant communicating with parents in case they need to communicate something with our students or employees.”

Martinez says there is a phone number available if parents or students want to reach a counselor, which is 273-1262.

