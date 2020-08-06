Advertisement

Thursday weather forecast

A continuation of typical early August weather. Sunshine, ~100F heat for the 7 day period.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An increasingly large seasonably hot, dry airmass (aloft) will be our main weather provider though the 7 day forecast period.

Our only shower chance during the period would be any isolated showers that could form on the daily afternoon west advancing sea breeze. At this point, it looks as if most of any sea breeze showers will remain east of our area. I will keep a watch on this, just in case.

I’m expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low in the high 70′s. A partly to mostly sunny 7 day period taking us through Friday, the weekend, and most of next week. Highs each day close to 100.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: 12 hours ago
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

It’s a cruel summer

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
After a very unusual wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are going to get back to our summer temperatures.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Thursday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, but more humid weather. This brings a slight shower chance Saturday afternoon. Still close to 100F.

Latest News

Weather

Wednesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, a bit more humid during the 7 day period. Temperatures still reaching 100F.

Weather

Tuesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
A gradual trend toward temperatures under 105 and afternoon humidity a little higher. Not expecting rain chances yet.

Weather

Hot, dry airmass

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
A very hot dry airmass is dominating Texas weather.

Weather

The heat is on!

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Get ready to crank up the AC because we are expecting a very hot and humid weekend!

Local

Cruel and unusual summer

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Try to find ways to beat the heat or stay indoors because it’s going to be another scorching hot week.

Weather

Stay awake through summer like we own the heat

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Looks like another day of hot and humid temperatures as we enter the dog days of summer.