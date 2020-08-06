Thursday weather forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An increasingly large seasonably hot, dry airmass (aloft) will be our main weather provider though the 7 day forecast period.

Our only shower chance during the period would be any isolated showers that could form on the daily afternoon west advancing sea breeze. At this point, it looks as if most of any sea breeze showers will remain east of our area. I will keep a watch on this, just in case.

I’m expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low in the high 70′s. A partly to mostly sunny 7 day period taking us through Friday, the weekend, and most of next week. Highs each day close to 100.

