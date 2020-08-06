UISD schedules days for Chromebook distribution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Since most students will stick to remote learning this year, UISD is distributing Chromebooks to those who need them.

Seniors can pick them up on Thursday.

Judith Garcia, the director for instructional technology, says students and parents will be responsible for these computers.

“There is an agreement that the parents need to sign, that the parents become responsible for the device. It is a district issued device just like a textbook. It’s like checking out a textbook. Students, parents will be responsible for maintaining the device in good shape. In the event of any type of damage, lost, or it is stolen the parents are asked to be responsible for covering the cost of the device.”

For seniors not able to pick up their Chromebooks on Thursday, a pending pick up day is scheduled for this Friday, August 7th.

For middle schoolers, sixth graders can get their computers Thursday, August 7th.

Seventh graders can get theirs on Friday, August 7th and eighth graders can pick theirs up on Monday, August 10th.

Those who cannot pick them up during their designated day can get one on Tuesday, August 11th.

For those in elementary school, third to fifth graders can pick them up on Thursday, August 13th and those pending on Friday, August 14th.

Parents of kids in pre-kinder to second grade can get their computers on Wednesday, August 12th.

If you missed any of these dates you can call your student’s campus and ask for the mobile learning device administrator.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.