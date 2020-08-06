Zapata County reports 167 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata County continues to see an increase in their positive cases.

As of Wednesday, they saw an increase of two cases, bringing their total up to 167.

Those patients are a woman in her 40′s and a man in his 30′s and are in isolation.

They have issued 3,600 tests, but are still pending results on 18 of them.

So far 92 people have recovered from the virus in Zapata County.

Sadly, one person has passed away.

