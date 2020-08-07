A 98 degrees kind of weekend!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The hardest thing we’ll have ever have to do is bear these triple-digit temperatures for the remainder of the month.

Luckily, we are going to be getting a small relief in temperatures with highs at 98 degrees for Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday.

However, with the heat index and humidity levels, it could feel a lot warmer than that.

Enjoy whatever relief we can get, after Saturday we are looking to bounce back to triple digits and stay there.

We are looking at highs of 101 for most of next week and high 70 degree temperatures for the evening hours.

Fall is roughly 40 days away, so let’s just get through the summer heat the best way we can.

