Border Patrol agents arrested convicted child sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican National who was convicted of molesting a child is caught by Border Patrol.

The incident happened on August 6th when agents apprehended a man for illegal entry into the U.S. near a ranch off of Mines Road.

According to Border Patrol, a record check revealed that 27- year-old Jose Luis Moreno-Carranza was convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child and received three year’s probation.

Agents say Moreno-Carranza had an outstanding warrant out Brighton, Colorado for failure to comply with his probation conditions.

Records checks also revealed multiple deportations from the United States.

U.S. Border Patrol criminally charged Moreno-Carranza for his immigration violations and he remains in their custody pending prosecution.

