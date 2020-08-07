Border Patrol finds over 50 undocumented immigrants inside refrigerated trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over 50 undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on August 5th at the I-35 checkpoint when a service canine alerted agents to a tractor-trailer.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 53 undocumented individuals inside the refrigerated trailer.

All of the individuals were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration in our area.

