Advertisement

Border Patrol finds over 50 undocumented immigrants inside refrigerated trailer

Agents say the individuals were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving over 50 undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on August 5th at the I-35 checkpoint when a service canine alerted agents to a tractor-trailer.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 53 undocumented individuals inside the refrigerated trailer.

All of the individuals were illegally present in the U.S. and determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration in our area.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dirty Dancing sequel in the works

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Baby is definitely getting out of the corner and that’s because Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel!

Local

Electrical issue knocks out power on Del Mar

Updated: 3 hours ago
An electrical issue knocks out power near Del Mar overnight leaving your good neighbor station without power.

Local

DPS searching for woman allegedly involved in forgery scheme

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman who is believed to be tied to an alleged property forging scheme.

Local

CBP officers seize over two million dollars of illegal narcotics

Updated: 5 hours ago
Federal agents seized over two million dollars worth of illegal narcotics during two separate smuggling attempts.

Latest News

Local

A 98 degrees kind of weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
The hardest thing we’ll have ever have to do is bare these triple-digit temperatures for the remainder of the month.

News

Local morgue at capacity

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Webb County Medical Examiners Office is now at capacity with bodies, the majority being border crossers who either drowned in the river or died from the elements while crossing into the U.S.

News

District awaiting backorder of Chromebooks for students

Updated: 11 hours ago
Although there is a high demand for the devices used for remote learning, LISD assures that all students will have a device before the start of the school year.

News

Texas Funeral Service Commission addresses black smoke claims

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told us in an email that they received three formal complaints about the black smoke coming from the crematorium and conducted an investigation with assistance from the Laredo Health Department and Laredo fire marshal.

News

LISD accepting Board of Trustees applications

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Laredo Independent School District is now accepting applications for a place on the general election ballot.

News

Local malls to follow safety guidelines amid Tax-Free Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
For this weekend in particular, both malls are not sure what to expect, but they are reassuring that all shoppers are taking social distancing measures including wearing masks in all stores and restrooms as well as having hand sanitizer stations available.