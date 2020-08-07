CBP officers seize over two million dollars of illegal narcotics

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over two million dollars worth of illegal narcotics during two separate smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on July 31st when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2003 Dodge Stratus for a secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 47-year-old man from Mexico.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 27 pounds of meth and 3.13 pounds of heroin concealed within the vehicle.

Later that evening, officers at the same bridge encountered a 2009 Dodge Charger coming from Mexico.

The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old woman from the U.S. When officers searched the car, they found 11.33 pounds of heroin concealed within the vehicle.

The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $2,033,838.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.