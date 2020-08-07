Advertisement

City Manager addresses concerns over opening ports of entries

Although the city is facing a huge deficit, City Manager Robert Eads and Mayor Pete Saenz agree that no life is worth losing in exchange for this.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City Manager Robert Eads spoke on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal and addressed concerns on opening Laredo’s ports of entries.

Eads spoke on the balance of keeping Laredo citizens safe while listening to the concerns of business owners who need the Mexican tourism industry to keep them afloat.

Eads says as much as he would like to support opening the bridges, until the COVID situation in Mexico, and in particular our sister city, is under control city officials cannot risk the safety and health of Laredo residents.

He went on to say that without the added revenues that come from Mexican tourism, coupled with COVID expenses that have mounted during the pandemic, the city is facing a huge deficit, but he and the mayor agree that no life is worth losing in exchange for this.

