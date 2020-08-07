Advertisement

City reports 6 deaths due to COVID-19

The current death toll stands at 155.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County confirm six more deaths related to COVID-19.

The 150th death of a Webb County resident was a male in his early 60′s. He died on Wednesday, August 5th.

The 151st death was also a male in his early 60′s who died on Friday, August 7th.

The 152nd death of a was a male in his early 70′s who also died on Friday.

The 153rd death was a male in his late 40′s. He died on Thursday, August 6th.

The 154th death was a male in his late 90′s who died on Wednesday.

Lastly, the 155th death was a female in her early 80′s. She died on Thursday.

City and Webb County officials continue to express their condolences to those lives lost due to the coronavirus as well as those who are continuing to battle this invisible enemy. They remind the public to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor.

