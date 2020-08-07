Crews clean up various parts of the city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department and police department joined forces to clean up various parts of the city.

On Thursday morning, crews went out to various overpasses underneath I-35 and cleaned the debris and trash while Laredo Police managed traffic.

The cleanup efforts were performed specifically to ensure pedestrian safety and enhance cleanliness while also beautifying the city’s busiest travel areas.

The solid waste department will continue to clean up various parts of the city including neighborhoods with bulky trash at no extra charge to the citizens.

Make sure to look out for your neighborhood’s next scheduled heavy item pick up by checking out the City of Laredo’s website.

