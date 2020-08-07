Advertisement

Crews clean up various parts of the city

The Solid Waste Department and Laredo Police went out to various overpass to pick up trash and debris
Crews clean up various overpasses
Crews clean up various overpasses(laredo Police Department)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department and police department joined forces to clean up various parts of the city.

On Thursday morning, crews went out to various overpasses underneath I-35 and cleaned the debris and trash while Laredo Police managed traffic.

The cleanup efforts were performed specifically to ensure pedestrian safety and enhance cleanliness while also beautifying the city’s busiest travel areas.

The solid waste department will continue to clean up various parts of the city including neighborhoods with bulky trash at no extra charge to the citizens.

Make sure to look out for your neighborhood’s next scheduled heavy item pick up by checking out the City of Laredo’s website.

