Dirty Dancing sequel in the works

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Baby is definitely getting out of the corner and that’s because Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel!

The CEO of Lionsgate announced plans for the new movie Thursday.

Last month, the studio shared Jennifer Grey will star and executive produce an untitled dance movie.

During Thursday’s conference call, the CEO said that it was indeed a “Dirty Dancing” movie.

Grey co-starred in the original film.

She played “Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman” who has a summer fling with Patrick Swayze’s character “Johnny.”

The studio’s CEO says the new film will Be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for.

