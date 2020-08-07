Advertisement

District awaiting backorder of Chromebooks for students

Although there is a high demand for the devices used for remote learning, LISD assures that all students will have a device before the start of the school year.
Aug. 6, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As KGNS has been reporting, local school districts continue to prepare to begin the school year virtually.

Both LISD and UISD are distributing the necessary technology, such as Chromebooks, to students throughout the districts.

Brenda Sepulveda, instructional technology director for Laredo ISD, was on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal and she says that fifth through twelfth grade will have Chromebooks to start the year.

However, due to the high demand during the pandemic, the devices for kinder through fourth will be a little different.

“And our kinder through fourth grade students, we are working on our contingency plan, because we did purchase devices for our second, third, and fourth graders, but of course because of the pandemic and a lot of our orders are on back order, we did come up with a contingency plan and so we will be distributing iPads to those families who have let us know that do not currently have a device in their hands. So we want to make sure that every single student from K to twelve that does not have a device will have a device in their hands prior to the start of the school year.”

Sepulveda says they will soon be setting up a learning hub so students and parents can start preparing for the upcoming school year.

In the meantime, she suggests going to the LISD and campus websites, plus social media pages to stay up to date.

