DPS searching for woman allegedly involved in forgery scheme

Special Agents launched an investigation over the past three years involving notaries suspected of forging property deeds.
39-year-old Joanna Carrera
39-year-old Joanna Carrera(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

DPS is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 39-year-old Joanna Carrera who is determined to be a sixth suspect in a property forging scheme.

DPS Special Agents launched an investigation over the past three years involving notaries suspected of forging property deeds.

As a result, DPS arrested Rosalinda Sosa Moreno, 40, Irma Saenz 60, Reyes Adolfo Mancha, 51, Liza Lozano Vela, 43, and Lorena Guadalupe Campos, 48 all were residents of Laredo.

All were taken to the Webb County Jail.

If you have any information on Carrera’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo DPS Criminal Investigation Division at 956-728-2242.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

