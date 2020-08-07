Electrical issue knocks out power on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An electrical issue knocks out power near Del Mar overnight leaving your good neighbor station without power.

According to officials, the incident happened on Friday at around 1:30 a.m.

The outage left many businesses without power including your good neighbor station and H-E-B.

Right now, all our networks our offline such as NBC, ABC, CBS, and Telemundo.

Crews are currently working on restoring power, and our engineers are working on restoring the networks.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

