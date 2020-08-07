LISD accepting Board of Trustees applications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is accepting applications for their Board of Trustees election.

The Laredo Independent School District is now accepting applications for a place on the general election ballot.

The deadline for filing for a place on the ballot is Monday, August 17th.

Laredo ISD has five places on the school board up for election this year.

That includes trustees in district one, two, four, and seven and a special election for district five.

The election date is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Residents may file by submitting their application at the LISD tax office located at 904 Juarez Avenue.

