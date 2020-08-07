Advertisement

LISD accepting Board of Trustees applications

The Laredo Independent School District is now accepting applications for a place on the general election ballot.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is accepting applications for their Board of Trustees election.

The deadline for filing for a place on the ballot is Monday, August 17th.

Laredo ISD has five places on the school board up for election this year.

That includes trustees in district one, two, four, and seven and a special election for district five.

The election date is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Residents may file by submitting their application at the LISD tax office located at 904 Juarez Avenue.

