Local malls to follow safety guidelines amid Tax-Free Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax-Free weekend is an occasion that normally would be something parents and teachers would look forward to.

Even with the pandemic, parents may still want to go out to stores to buy their kids clothes, shoes, and school supplies, but here’s what you need to know for this upcoming weekend.

This Friday to Sunday, Mall Del Norte and the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo are having a tax free sale, and to bring in even more customers in light of COVID-19, some retailers are offering BOGO free, 80% clearance, and 30-75 % off deals.

This comes after COVID-19 affected sales in both shopping centers.

For this weekend in particular, both malls are not sure what to expect, but they are reassuring that all shoppers are taking social distancing measures including wearing masks in all stores and restrooms as well as having hand sanitizer stations available.

The Outlet Shoppes has hand sanitizer stations, free masks, and free mini hand sanitizers at their mall office. One good thing is that they are an open air facility and their adjusted hours help give retailers enough time to clean and disinfect for the start and end of day

“With the border closed, we of course miss our Mexican nationals,” said Susie Torres, senior marketing director from Mall Del Norte. “Our customers on the other side, but we realized that these are fluid, it’s fluid situation. These are unprecedented times so were really just riding the wave to see when that would be open and when it’s safe for everyone to do that.”

Mall Del Norte is extending their hours for the weekend in order to allow more flexibility for shoppers.

In a time where most students will be virtual learning, its not surprising that many parents may want to buy their kids electronic devices like laptops and computers, but individual items that are more than $100 do not qualify to be tax free.

For more information on qualifying items that are tax free, visit comptroller.texas.gov.

The Texas comptroller encourages people to buy things online or by telephone to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19.

