Local morgue at capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are currently 120 people who have passed away at the Webb County Medical Examiners Office, all placed in refrigerated units.

However, the majority are border crossers who either drowned in the river or died from the elements while crossing into the U.S.

Unfortunately, the morgue is now at capacity.

“We have one refrigerator that belongs to the state, it has eight COVID positive decedents and two other refrigerators outside that have the majority of those bodies,” said Chief Steve Landin. “Then, of course, inside the facility there are other refrigerators. We are overfilled at the Medical Examiners Office.”

Chief Steve Landin says this is the season where they see an increase in border crossing fatalities.

