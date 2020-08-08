Advertisement

Doctors discuss COVID-19 in border region

Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino presented saying that hospitals in our area face daily challenges with capacity, especially overflow in the ICU’s.
By Natalie Reed
Aug. 7, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As medical experts learn more about the virus each day, some doctors have had to depend on each other to learn more about the best practices during this pandemic.

The Border Health Caucus held a virtual conference allowing doctors to share their experience and impact they’ve seen in the border region.

Members of the caucus represent 33 counties along the border.

During the meeting, doctors from Webb County gave an update to their fellow colleagues.

This has led to patient transfers to San Antonio and the use of “ambulance buses,” which he says has been new a resource never used in Laredo.

He also mentioned the upcoming challenges include influenza season, reopening of schools, and the second wave of COVID-19.

“Schools are opening and now it’s time to prepare for the next wave, hear what’s going on, we have to continue informing the public that no one is immune to this virus. Success to overcome it and lower the virus spread will depend on the public. We need to understand that this is not the survival of the fittest but the survival of the smartest.”

Another objective of this caucus is to ensure lawmakers in Austin and Washington, D.C. understand the unique health challenges facing the U.S. and Mexico border region.

State representatives Henry Cuellar and Richard Raymond also attended the meeting.

The medical experts were able to voice their concerns mostly dealing with PPE supply, telemedicine laws and more.

Ideally, the reps will take these comments and concerns to the state and federal level.

The next conference will be held on August 13th.

Physicians from Eagle Pass will lead the conversation on border health.

