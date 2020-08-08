Advertisement

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back to school for higher education is in the works right now as one local college is trying to make things easier for their students to enroll, even if they’re strapped for cash these days.

The coronavirus is keeping many students off campus, and some colleges and universities realize that taking classes online isn’t the same.

With less than two weeks left for registration, on Thursday Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

This comes after LC had a temporary slow down on registrations after COVID-19 hit.

Students who registered as of August 3rd are expecting to see a discount on their bill, and those already enrolled before that date can expect a reimbursement.

LC realizes this may be a non-profit semester but understand that finances have always made it hard for students to pursue their higher education, even before the pandemic, so they want to provide the opportunity for any student who is hesitant about their college aspirations to sign up.

We spoke to the president of Laredo College about what led to this discount.

“This is what Laredo College is all about, giving back to the community,” said Doctor Ricardo Solis. “We know that our students they need this, and our students are resilient and any help goes a long way.”

The tuition discount applies only to tuition for college credit courses. Continuing education, self enrichment or dual enrollment courses do not qualify for this discount.

LC is the first community college in the state to offer 20% off.

After recognizing that the community is fearful of both the pandemic and the economy, they hope to make it easier for students so they don’t have to worry about falling behind on their college aspirations. This provides the perfect opportunity for any student who is hesitant about pursuing their future in higher education.

Classes start August 17th. You can register at the Laredo College website.

