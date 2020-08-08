Librarians recognized during Welcome Back Luncheon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local librarians got a warm welcome as the new school year is set to begin.

Laredo ISD held a “Welcome Back Luncheon” drive-thru.

Dozens of librarians were able to drive up and grab lunch this afternoon.

LISD also took this opportunity recognize Grizelda Manrique who has been named librarian of the year.

She was gifted a plaque and a basket full of goodies for the new school year.

