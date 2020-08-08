Advertisement

Librarians recognized during Welcome Back Luncheon

LISD took this opportunity recognize Grizelda Manrique who has been named librarian of the year.
Librarian luncheon
Librarian luncheon(KGNS)
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local librarians got a warm welcome as the new school year is set to begin.

Laredo ISD held a “Welcome Back Luncheon” drive-thru.

Dozens of librarians were able to drive up and grab lunch this afternoon.

LISD also took this opportunity recognize Grizelda Manrique who has been named librarian of the year.

She was gifted a plaque and a basket full of goodies for the new school year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: City reports 12 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The current death toll stands at 155.

News

UISD to hold virtual classes for parents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The online sessions are supposed to go a long way in helping parents understand how iPads and Chromebooks work so they can be able to help their children during remote learning.

News

Local food bank distributes food to a thousand families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.

News

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents arrested convicted child sex offender

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National who was convicted of molesting a child is caught by Border Patrol.

Local

Crews clean up various parts of the city

Updated: 11 hours ago
The City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department along with Laredo Police went out to different overpasses to clean areas that were in need of a little upkeep.

National

Dirty Dancing sequel in the works

Updated: 12 hours ago
Baby is definitely getting out of the corner and that’s because Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel!

Local

Border Patrol finds over 50 undocumented immigrants inside refrigerated trailer

Updated: 13 hours ago
Border Patrol agents discovered over 50 undocumented immigrants inside a refrigerated trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

Local

Electrical issue knocks out power on Del Mar

Updated: 15 hours ago
An electrical issue knocks out power near Del Mar overnight leaving your good neighbor station without power.

Local

DPS searching for woman allegedly involved in forgery scheme

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman who is believed to be tied to an alleged property forging scheme.