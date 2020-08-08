Advertisement

Local food bank distributes food to a thousand families

Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday morning, 1,000 families got some help that they desperately needed.

Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.

There were over 2,000 gallons of milk, produce, and bread available for those who needed it.

Carmen Garcia, the executive director for the food bank, mentions volunteers have an early wake up call.

“Our volunteers here we are really happy to be hosting. I mean, we wouldn’t be able to do this is it wasn’t for our volunteers who show up here with a lot of energy. They show up here really early, as early as 6 a.m.”

The food dispensary can last up to 2 weeks according to Garcia, and all they ask from the public is they bring present some form of I.D. as they pick up food.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD to hold virtual classes for parents

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The online sessions are supposed to go a long way in helping parents understand how iPads and Chromebooks work so they can be able to help their children during remote learning.

News

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

News

City reports 6 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The current death toll stands at 155.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrested convicted child sex offender

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National who was convicted of molesting a child is caught by Border Patrol.

Latest News

Local

Crews clean up various parts of the city

Updated: 10 hours ago
The City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department along with Laredo Police went out to different overpasses to clean areas that were in need of a little upkeep.

National

Dirty Dancing sequel in the works

Updated: 11 hours ago
Baby is definitely getting out of the corner and that’s because Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel!

Local

Border Patrol finds over 50 undocumented immigrants inside refrigerated trailer

Updated: 12 hours ago
Border Patrol agents discovered over 50 undocumented immigrants inside a refrigerated trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

Local

Electrical issue knocks out power on Del Mar

Updated: 13 hours ago
An electrical issue knocks out power near Del Mar overnight leaving your good neighbor station without power.

Local

DPS searching for woman allegedly involved in forgery scheme

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in locating a woman who is believed to be tied to an alleged property forging scheme.

Local

CBP officers seize over two million dollars of illegal narcotics

Updated: 16 hours ago
Federal agents seized over two million dollars worth of illegal narcotics during two separate smuggling attempts.