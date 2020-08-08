Local food bank distributes food to a thousand families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday morning, 1,000 families got some help that they desperately needed.

Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.

There were over 2,000 gallons of milk, produce, and bread available for those who needed it.

Carmen Garcia, the executive director for the food bank, mentions volunteers have an early wake up call.

“Our volunteers here we are really happy to be hosting. I mean, we wouldn’t be able to do this is it wasn’t for our volunteers who show up here with a lot of energy. They show up here really early, as early as 6 a.m.”

The food dispensary can last up to 2 weeks according to Garcia, and all they ask from the public is they bring present some form of I.D. as they pick up food.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.