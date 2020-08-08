Officials enforce safety in 8-liner establishments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As 8-liners and bingo halls remain open, city officials say they are keeping a close eye on these businesses.

Laredo City Manager Roberts Eads says several departments are working together to make sure 8-liners and bingo halls are following local and state regulations.

Members of Laredo PD, code enforcement, and the Health Department visit these establishments daily.

Eads says maquinitas and bingo halls are visited at least once a day, especially during the evening and night hours.

Officials say they also make sure businesses continue to maintain a list of people who enter the location.

“What we want is compliance. What we want is safety. We want to make sure that everyone is doing the right thing, following the rules, whether it be COVID related or not. That’s why we have a cross section from the Health Department to the police. We want to make sure they are doing the right thing.”

Eads says these agencies will continue to visit 8-liners and bingo halls as COVID-19 case numbers don’t lower.

