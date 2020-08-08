Advertisement

Officials enforce safety in 8-liner establishments

Laredo City Manager Roberts Eads says several departments are working together to make sure 8-liners and bingo halls are following local and state regulations.
8-liners
8-liners(KGNS)
By Natalie Reed
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As 8-liners and bingo halls remain open, city officials say they are keeping a close eye on these businesses.

Laredo City Manager Roberts Eads says several departments are working together to make sure 8-liners and bingo halls are following local and state regulations.

Members of Laredo PD, code enforcement, and the Health Department visit these establishments daily.

Eads says maquinitas and bingo halls are visited at least once a day, especially during the evening and night hours.

Officials say they also make sure businesses continue to maintain a list of people who enter the location.

“What we want is compliance. What we want is safety. We want to make sure that everyone is doing the right thing, following the rules, whether it be COVID related or not. That’s why we have a cross section from the Health Department to the police. We want to make sure they are doing the right thing.”

Eads says these agencies will continue to visit 8-liners and bingo halls as COVID-19 case numbers don’t lower.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors discuss COVID-19 in border region

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino presented saying that hospitals in our area face daily challenges with capacity, especially overflow in the ICU’s.

News

UPDATE: City reports 12 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The current death toll stands at 155.

News

Librarians recognized during Welcome Back Luncheon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
LISD took this opportunity recognize Grizelda Manrique who has been named librarian of the year.

News

UISD to hold virtual classes for parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
The online sessions are supposed to go a long way in helping parents understand how iPads and Chromebooks work so they can be able to help their children during remote learning.

Latest News

News

Local food bank distributes food to a thousand families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.

News

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrested convicted child sex offender

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National who was convicted of molesting a child is caught by Border Patrol.

Local

Crews clean up various parts of the city

Updated: 13 hours ago
The City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department along with Laredo Police went out to different overpasses to clean areas that were in need of a little upkeep.

National

Dirty Dancing sequel in the works

Updated: 14 hours ago
Baby is definitely getting out of the corner and that’s because Dirty Dancing is getting a sequel!

Local

Border Patrol finds over 50 undocumented immigrants inside refrigerated trailer

Updated: 15 hours ago
Border Patrol agents discovered over 50 undocumented immigrants inside a refrigerated trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.