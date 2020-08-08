UISD to hold virtual classes for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some United ISD parents are heading back to school as well for online sessions.

UISD will host an online virtual academy for parents for the next two weeks.

The online sessions are supposed to go a long way in helping parents understand how iPads and Chromebooks work.

Judith Garcia, the director for instructional technology for the district, explains what the sessions will look like.

“So we have aside from videos in english and in Spanish we will also have training guides we’ll also have step by step instructions in English and in Spanish, as well. So that the parents will understand even how to open it and turn it on, as simple as that. Very simple very basic, but at least it will allow them to understand how to their child.”

The virtual sessions will be held next week on Thursday, August 13th and Friday the 14th.

A second session will be hosted the following week of August 20th and the 21st.

All parents have to do is visit UISD.net and click on the link to register for the sessions.

