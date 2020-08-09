Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting store clerk after being refused service

Authorities say Andrews Gerardo Garcia became irate after a store clerk refused service for not wearing a mask
Andres Gerardo Garcia, 25
Andres Gerardo Garcia, 25(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after a heated altercation for not wearing a facemask led to an assault.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Andrews Gerardo Garcia in the case.

According to police, the incident happened on July 19th when Garcia entered a store on Mines Road without wearing a mask.

The clerk informed Garcia that he would not be allowed to enter the store because he was not wearing a face covering.

Garcia then became irate when the employee would not sell him beer.

According to the police report, the clerk attempted to call the police, but Garcia allegedly approached the employee and assaulted him.

Garcia was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In a time of uncertainty, many parents are looking into the best ways to keep their children educated while also staying safe from the coronavirus; as a result, some parents have opted for another option, homeschooling.

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|

News

Officials enforce safety in 8-liner establishments

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
Laredo City Manager Roberts Eads says several departments are working together to make sure 8-liners and bingo halls are following local and state regulations.

News

Doctors discuss COVID-19 in border region

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino presented saying that hospitals in our area face daily challenges with capacity, especially overflow in the ICU’s.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: City reports 12 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
The current death toll stands at 155.

News

Librarians recognized during Welcome Back Luncheon

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
LISD took this opportunity recognize Grizelda Manrique who has been named librarian of the year.

News

UISD to hold virtual classes for parents

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
The online sessions are supposed to go a long way in helping parents understand how iPads and Chromebooks work so they can be able to help their children during remote learning.

News

Local food bank distributes food to a thousand families

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Reed
Thanks to city and county officials and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, families in south Laredo now have their pantry’s just a little bit more full.

News

Laredo College offering students discounted semester

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Barbara Campos
Laredo College announced they are doing something they have never done before: granting all its students a 20% discount on their tuition for fall 2020.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrested convicted child sex offender

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National who was convicted of molesting a child is caught by Border Patrol.