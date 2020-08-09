Man accused of assaulting store clerk after being refused service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after a heated altercation for not wearing a facemask led to an assault.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Andrews Gerardo Garcia in the case.

According to police, the incident happened on July 19th when Garcia entered a store on Mines Road without wearing a mask.

The clerk informed Garcia that he would not be allowed to enter the store because he was not wearing a face covering.

Garcia then became irate when the employee would not sell him beer.

According to the police report, the clerk attempted to call the police, but Garcia allegedly approached the employee and assaulted him.

Garcia was taken to the Webb County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

