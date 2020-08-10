Advertisement

CBP officers seize nearly two million dollars of narcotics

Officers find meth and marijuana
CBP officers seize several loads of drugs
CBP officers seize several loads of drugs(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Customs and Border Protection officers at World Trade Bridge seized 1.9 million dollars worth of drugs in three separate incidents.

In the first case, agents found 30 pounds of alleged meth hidden within an express consignment shipment in a tractor trailer.

The drugs have an estimated value of $619,000.

The second incident happened a day later.

Agents found 137 packages containing over 1,500 pounds of alleged meth within a trailer and the third incident happened at the same bridge.

Agents found packages containing 50 pounds of alleged meth within two separate shipments.

