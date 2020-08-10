Celebrate National Lazy Day but doing absolutely nothing

Advertisement

Celebrate National Lazy Day by doing nothing
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you don’t feel like doing anything, you are not alone, today is National Lazy Day.

Not much is known about this annual holiday, because researchers didn't feel like working on the subject

The top rule for National Lazy Day is if you can't reach it, you don't need it.

For those who don't want to identify as lazy, another word could be relaxed.

The official exercise of National Lazy Day is diddly squats.

