City and county confirm five new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend, putting our death toll at 174.

The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed five new deaths due to the coronavirus.

According to the city the 170th death was a man in his late 90s who passed away on Sunday.

The 171st death was a woman in her early 90s who also passed away on Sunday.

The 172nd death was a man in his early 80s who passed away on Sunday.

The 173rd death was a woman in her mid 60s and the 174th death was a woman in her early 30s who also passed way on Sunday.

Officials are reminding residents that the city is still under a red level advisory meaning that we have a high amount of active COVID-19 cases.

As a result, they are asking residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to wear a mask when you are out in public.

