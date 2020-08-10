Advertisement

City and county confirm five new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll stands at 174
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 over the weekend, putting our death toll at 174.

The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed five new deaths due to the coronavirus.

According to the city the 170th death was a man in his late 90s who passed away on Sunday.

The 171st death was a woman in her early 90s who also passed away on Sunday.

The 172nd death was a man in his early 80s who passed away on Sunday.

The 173rd death was a woman in her mid 60s and the 174th death was a woman in her early 30s who also passed way on Sunday.

Officials are reminding residents that the city is still under a red level advisory meaning that we have a high amount of active COVID-19 cases.

As a result, they are asking residents to stay indoors as much as possible and to wear a mask when you are out in public.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Club owner speaks out about vandalism her business is seeing

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local bar owner is turning to KGNS to bring attention to the plight their business has been going through recently.

Local

Club owner speaks out about vandalism her business is seeing

Updated: 34 minutes ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Truck driver accused of assaulting driver with a sledgehammer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An alleged case of road rage lands a truck driver behind bars.

Local

Local Cinemark Theater to open its doors this Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After being closed for several months, a big movie theater chain has announced that it will open its doors this weekend.

Latest News

Local

Diocese of Laredo celebrates 20 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Diocese of Laredo celebrated a huge milestone over the weekend.

Local

Man accused of stealing and pawning woman’s phone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing theft charges after he stole a woman’s phone and attempted to pawn it.

Local

Interest in home school increases amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

LISD school schedules to be available next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Middle school and high school students over at LISD will be able to find out what their class schedule is going to be like for the upcoming school year.

News

Celebrate National Lazy Day by doing absolutely nothing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you don’t feel like doing anything, you are not alone, today is National Lazy Day.

Local

TAMIU Nursing Students get hands-on experience during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Each day, 10 students are supervised as they make calls to individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.