Club owner speaks out about vandalism her business is seeing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local bar owner is turning to KGNS to bring attention to the plight their business has been going through recently.

Ana Bautista runs "Kolors" on Iturbide Street.

She says she's taken on thousands of dollars in losses primarily due to what she claims is a vagrant who has vandalized and burgled her business several times throughout the week.

Bautista adds her windows have been smashed nd her bar has been broken into. along with her office.

She says several liquor bottles and TV's have been stolen as well.

Bautista says she's called the authorities on him but he keeps coming back.

The business owner claims law enforcement won't take him to jail because of his conditions as a possible drug addict.

Bautista says business owners should be on the lookout for their property as well because she feels this is becoming a big issue.

We reached out to the Laredo Police Department for comment on what is being claimed about the case.

They said it's an on-going investigation and cannot discuss the details but Officer Emanuel Diaz spoke about the first encounter with the suspect.

Diaz says “The initial incident, which occurred at three in the morning, on that same date, the officers did, in fact, detain a male subject at the scene. However, after speaking with the victim, it is alleged that the victim did not want to press charges on the individual. Aside from that, the suspect actually had injuries and a medical condition that would prohibit him from being transported to Webb County Jail, upon further medical evaluation.”

Diaz says detectives are canvassing the area, checking surveillance footage from nearby businesses, and looking for potential leads in the case.

He also says that anyone with information can report it to them.

