Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship on Sunday, his first major title.

Morikawa finished 13 under, after a 7-foot eagle putt gave him a two-shot lead heading into the homestretch of the PGA Championship. He hit a driver on the short par-4 16th hole, and watched as it bounced and headed straight toward the hole.

He became the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011 and joined Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as 23-year-olds to win the major.

