Diocese of Laredo celebrates 20 years

Bishop James Tamayo speaks out about historical event
Bishop James Tamayo
Bishop James Tamayo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Diocese of Laredo celebrated a huge milestone over the weekend.

Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the day the apostolic letters erecting the diocese and installing Bishop James Tamayo were formally read by the Apostolic Nuncio at a mass.

The gathering 20 years ago at the Laredo civic center included 25 bishops, over 200 priests, 50 deacons, and 3,000 other parishioners.

Bishop Tamayo spoke about the historical occasion.

“I can vividly remember that first gathering here at Laredo with the Papal Nuncio’s presence, Archbishop Montalvo, he represented our Holy Father Pope John Paul II. And called us to come together forming from two previous dioceses, Corpus Christi and San Antonio our one Diocese of Laredo. That was a beautiful experience for all of us together”, said Tamayo.

The Diocese of Laredo was founded by Pope John Paul II who is now declared a saint by the Catholic Church.

